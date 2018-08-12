Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $10.38 Million in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in J M Smucker by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in J M Smucker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in J M Smucker by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $110.83 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $96.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares in the company, valued at $59,177,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

