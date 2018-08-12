Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $150.75 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $150,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $46.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.