Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,606.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,773,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,682 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,719. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

AmerisourceBergen opened at $81.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.