Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,647 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,063,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

NYSE:CVX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $3,260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,682,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.