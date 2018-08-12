ChessCoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last Day (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $139,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001686 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000468 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,242.64 or 2.87451884 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00082555 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001668 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.