Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,797,131 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 13th total of 2,953,014 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners opened at $39.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

