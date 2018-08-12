Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Nephew opened at $35.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

