Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $212,000 in Centene Corp (CNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,241 shares in the company, valued at $62,071,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,800. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

Centene stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

