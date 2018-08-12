Charah Solutions (CHRA) & Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Financial Comparison

Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) and Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charah Solutions and Heritage-Crystal Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

Charah Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 107.71%. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean 5.83% 6.79% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charah Solutions and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $430.36 million 0.46 $12.78 million N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean $365.96 million 1.48 $28.12 million $0.68 34.49

Heritage-Crystal Clean has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charah Solutions.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Charah Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated through 86 branches serving approximately 108,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

