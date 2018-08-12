Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (BURG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (NASDAQ:BURG) is set to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock opened at $2.72 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock Company Profile

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina.

