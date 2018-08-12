Chad Perry Sells 2,000 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) EVP Chad Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,043.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 490 different brand name companies.

