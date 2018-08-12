CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CEVA to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.10, hitting $29.60, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 134,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,297. CEVA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $659.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.