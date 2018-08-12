Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.64.
CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Ceridian HCM traded up $1.68, hitting $35.19, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $27,807,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.
Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.