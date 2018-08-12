Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM traded up $1.68, hitting $35.19, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $27,807,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.