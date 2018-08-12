Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Shares Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) traded down 0.5% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $34.83. 11,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 225,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDAY. William Blair raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,874,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,190,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,807,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,561,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

