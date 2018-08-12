Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $33,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 39,575,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,416 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,082,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,303 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,658,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,337 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,651,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 607,428 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,803,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Cenovus Energy opened at $9.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -496.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

