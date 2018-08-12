Celsius (CELH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 9488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $5,095,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $198,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 473.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 165,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 353.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $458,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.15 million, a PE ratio of -424.00 and a beta of -0.42.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream.

