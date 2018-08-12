CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

APOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Get CELLECT BIOTECH/S alerts:

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. analysts expect that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S comprises 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CELLECT BIOTECH/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.