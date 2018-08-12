Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 24,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,371,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 1,159.26%. sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
