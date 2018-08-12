Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 24,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,371,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 1,159.26%. sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,097,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 166,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,167,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,241,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 400,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

