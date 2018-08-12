CEDEX Coin (CEDEX) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, CEDEX Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. CEDEX Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEDEX Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00291773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00184663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. CEDEX Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@cedex.community . CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 . CEDEX Coin’s official website is cedex.com

CEDEX Coin Token Trading

CEDEX Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEDEX Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEDEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

