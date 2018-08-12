CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) CEO Dennis Sadlowski Acquires 2,872 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Dennis Sadlowski bought 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $23,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CECO Environmental traded up $0.54, hitting $8.62, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 225,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,111. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $81.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 150,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 302,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

