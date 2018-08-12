CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) CEO Dennis Sadlowski Acquires 2,872 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Dennis Sadlowski bought 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $23,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CECO Environmental traded up $0.54, hitting $8.62, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 225,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,111. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $81.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.
