CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) Head to Head Analysis

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE: CBS) and Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GTN.A) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

CBS Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. CBS Co. Common Stock pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBS Co. Common Stock has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

CBS Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock and Gray Television, Inc. Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Co. Common Stock 0 9 17 0 2.65 Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBS Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $67.53, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given CBS Co. Common Stock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CBS Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of CBS Co. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CBS Co. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBS Co. Common Stock and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Co. Common Stock $13.69 billion 1.45 $357.00 million $4.19 12.53 Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.53 $261.95 million N/A N/A

CBS Co. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Profitability

This table compares CBS Co. Common Stock and Gray Television, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Co. Common Stock 10.21% 81.10% 8.63% Gray Television, Inc. Class A 25.99% 11.89% 3.35%

Summary

CBS Co. Common Stock beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the company's television stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gray Television, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

