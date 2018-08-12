Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $24,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.69.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,185.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $541,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

