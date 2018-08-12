Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Holdings Trimmed by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,762 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 361.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 208,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 164,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $12.15 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.84 million. analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -158.82%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

