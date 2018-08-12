Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.03, hitting $2.97, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 324,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,890. The stock has a market cap of $307.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.20. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,940. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 1,361,096 shares in the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 4,692,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 532,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

