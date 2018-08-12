Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.97 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus purchased 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,940. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 240,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 298,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 118,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 532,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 662,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 216,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

