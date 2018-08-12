Castleton Technology’s (CTP) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Castleton Technology opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.35) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Castleton Technology has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.97).

In other news, insider David G. Payne bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £14,691 ($19,017.48).

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

