Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. 1,581,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,933. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $391,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $206,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,233.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,686,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,989,000 after acquiring an additional 645,974 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.