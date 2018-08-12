Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.