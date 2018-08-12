Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Given a $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Laidlaw set a $26.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 669,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,558. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $46,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,392 shares in the company, valued at $21,700,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $652,980 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.