Capitala Finance (CPTA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Capitala Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capitala Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Capitala Finance opened at $8.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $36,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

