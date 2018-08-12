Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy opened at $70.69 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

