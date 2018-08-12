Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 19,628 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KHP Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $62.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

