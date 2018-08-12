Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $12.92 Million Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in HCP were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in HCP by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in HCP by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 180,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in HCP by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HCP by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 414,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HCP by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HCP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.30. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.