Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 13,246 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,925,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,440,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,436,000 after buying an additional 73,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,968,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,750,000 after buying an additional 295,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,660,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,989,000 after buying an additional 251,025 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of The GEO Group opened at $25.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $583.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.70 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.73%.

In other news, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $41,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $132,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $368,146 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.