Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“: We are reiterating our Overweight rating on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and our 12-month price target of $9 per share, following Rigel’s 2Q18 financial results call. Rigel hosted a conference call and provided an update on its initial commercial launch of TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) in immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), which began at the end of May 2018. On the call, Rigel announced additional details on the commercial launch, including positive feedback from prescribing physicians and anecdotal evidence of TAVALISSE’s benefit for patients. We are encouraged by the strong positive uptake within just a month of commercial availability of the product and have adjusted our model for the quarter.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.79 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,077,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 784,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 652,856 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

