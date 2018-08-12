Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Perrigo (PRGO) a $107.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Perrigo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of Perrigo traded down $0.13, hitting $69.90, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 3,731,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,488. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,794,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,069.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 271.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $208,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.