Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) a $18.00 Price Target

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been given a $18.00 price target by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 235.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.37 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $460.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 325,408 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $162,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

