Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,900,000 after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 375.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 57.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 108.7% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 56,050 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 172.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $97.73 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,132,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

