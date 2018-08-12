Canada Goose (GOOS) PT Lowered to C$86.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$72.31 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$21.33 and a 12 month high of C$91.50.

In other news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.36, for a total value of C$1,086,755.04. Also, insider Spencer Orr sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.45, for a total value of C$433,360.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,579,503 shares of company stock valued at $98,980,120.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.