Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,204,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,913,204.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,510 shares of company stock worth $14,083,194 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Paypal to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.