Cambrex (CBM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cambrex earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4890495742493 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Cambrex opened at $61.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cambrex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambrex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $2,510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,964,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilan Kaufthal sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $343,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

