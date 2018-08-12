Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Learning Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group opened at $12.03 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $549.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48. Cambium Learning Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCD. BidaskClub lowered Cambium Learning Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

