Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Insider Daniel F. Voytas Sells 4,083 Shares

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $71,370.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel F. Voytas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $72,840.72.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $95,932.96.

On Friday, June 15th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 7,539 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $146,935.11.

On Monday, May 21st, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $77,595.58.

Calyxt opened at $17.51 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calyxt Inc has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 7,253.78%. equities analysts predict that Calyxt Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

CLXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 375,137 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1,421.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

