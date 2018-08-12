Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences opened at $5.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.