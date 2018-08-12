Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.54. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 114,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $5,099,384.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,275,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $10,027,482 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 820.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 35,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

