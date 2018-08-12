Cable One (CABO) Hits New 12-Month High at $783.20

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $783.20 and last traded at $777.33, with a volume of 1318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $763.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. ValuEngine upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). Cable One had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 30.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.10, for a total value of $1,988,778.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

