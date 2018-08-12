Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 668,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 345,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Old Republic International opened at $21.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,234.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,790. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

