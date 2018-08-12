Brookstone Capital Management Has $865,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,077,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,269,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.