Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 6,714 Shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) by 147.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $119.88 on Friday. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,994.28 and a 12-month high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2114 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

