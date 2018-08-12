Brokers Set Expectations for Walt Disney Co’s FY2018 Earnings (DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

Walt Disney opened at $112.68 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

